Lifted F250 Platinum On 24-Inch Wheels And 37-Inch Tires | For Sale Friday

Get this lifted diesel and you're already killin' the game!

Lifted by

 

2015 Ford F250 Platinum

  • 6.7L Power Stroke diesel
  • Pro Comp Lift Kit
  • Rock Star Grill
  • Rock Star 24″ wheels
  • Falken 37inch tires
  • LED headlights tail lights and Cargo
  • 4 foot light bar
  • 3 foot light bar
  • Several of the 4x lights
  • TRUCK HAS BEEN DELETED with the SCT performance tuner
  • AFE Dual exhaust
  • AFE cold air intake
  • External electronic fuel pump
  • AMP Power running boards
  • Spray in Bed liner
  • B&W hitch in bed
  • Navigation system
  • Sync stereo system with steering wheel controls
  • Back up camera
  • Rear park assist sensors
  • Keyless entry
  • Remote Start
  • Power tow mirrors
  • Aux. switch package
  • Rear power sliding window
  • Rear window defog
  • Locking tailgate
  • Tailgate step

 

To purchase this badass rig, click here!


  • Swervin Zoe

    Squat it on 26 forgiato 4×4 wheels