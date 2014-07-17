RIDES Remix: Dodge Challenger SRT8

This whip got shipped to 813 Customs for some serious upgrades.

Photography by: Garrett Wade

WRAP: 813 Customs wrapped the Challenger in 3M matte charcoal metallic vinyl with gloss-black stripes and a matte-red pinstripe. The finish looks nearly matte black in the shade and shiny gunmetal in the sun. solutions.3m.com

LIGHTING: Owner of 813 Customs Joe Barravecchio installed a set of red Oracle halo lights in addition to the LED fog lights. 813customs.com

WHEELS/TIRES/SUSPENSION: Butler Tire of Alpharetta, Georgia, not only got the drop perfected using an Eibach Pro-Kit, but they also matched the perfect Pirelli tire to the Forgiato Maglia wheels so it sits just right.

forgiato.com, butlertire.com

INTERIOR: The SRT8’s interior is acceptable in stock form, but it needed some updating, so Evo took a page from the Redline 392 models and went with all-red Katzkin leather with black SRT embroidery. katzkin.com

AUDIO: 813 Customs and Addictive Audio transformed the Challenger’s bland factory audio system from mild to wild with a Pioneer AppRadio3 up front and Addictive Audio and Krome Audio throughout. One hit and you’re hooked! addictive-audio.com

Full Specs:

Year/Make/Model: 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8

Performance: 6.1L Hemi; cold air intake; DiabloSport Predator performance programmer; Speedlogix Zoomers cat-back exhaust system; Eibach Pro-Kit lowered suspension

Exterior: 3M Matte Charcoal Metallic wrap; hand-laid 392 stripes in gloss black with matte-red pinstripes by Tony Cormier of 813 Customs; tinted taillights; Oracle red LED halos; LED fog lights

Interior: Red Katzkin leather

Ice: Two Addictive Audio V2 12-inch subwoofers, one 100.1 class-D sub amplifier, one 10.4 highs amplifier, Elite 6.5-inch coaxial speakers; all copper wire from Sky High Car Audio; Pioneer AppRadio3 double-DIN head unit; Krome Audio EQ, 6×9-inch speakers, 30mm tweeters; custom fourth-order bandpass sub enclosure with custom plexiglass built by Steve Tomberlin of 813 Customs

Wheels/Tires: Forgiato Maglia wheels with C-forging, 24×9 front, 24×10 rear; Pirelli P ZERO NERO tires, 275/25/24 front, 285/30/24 rear