Lifted F250 Platinum On 24-Inch Wheels And 37-Inch Tires | For Sale Friday

2015 Ford F250 Platinum
- 6.7L Power Stroke diesel
- Pro Comp Lift Kit
- Rock Star Grill
- Rock Star 24″ wheels
- Falken 37inch tires
- LED headlights tail lights and Cargo
- 4 foot light bar
- 3 foot light bar
- Several of the 4x lights
- TRUCK HAS BEEN DELETED with the SCT performance tuner
- AFE Dual exhaust
- AFE cold air intake
- External electronic fuel pump
- AMP Power running boards
- Spray in Bed liner
- B&W hitch in bed
- Navigation system
- Sync stereo system with steering wheel controls
- Back up camera
- Rear park assist sensors
- Keyless entry
- Remote Start
- Power tow mirrors
- Aux. switch package
- Rear power sliding window
- Rear window defog
- Locking tailgate
- Tailgate step
